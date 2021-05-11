Analysts Expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to report $242.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $245.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.29 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $217.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year sales of $924.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $914.44 million to $938.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $63.68 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $52.40 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $192,225.00. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,250 shares of company stock worth $1,317,077 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,482,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,565,000 after purchasing an additional 252,080 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,013,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 398.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after buying an additional 84,684 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

