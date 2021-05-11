Analysts Expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to Post -$0.41 EPS

Brokerages expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.46). Replimune Group also reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.70). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Replimune Group.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on REPL. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

REPL stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,295. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.21.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $918,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 898,509 shares in the company, valued at $27,521,330.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,014,700. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Replimune Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Replimune Group (REPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.