Analysts Expect RH (NYSE:RH) Will Post Earnings of $4.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect RH (NYSE:RH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.68 and the highest is $4.66. RH reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 222.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full-year earnings of $20.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.03 to $21.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $23.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.47 to $26.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on RH. Barclays increased their price target on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of RH by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,000.

Shares of RH stock opened at $680.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a twelve month low of $138.42 and a twelve month high of $733.05. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $627.83 and its 200 day moving average is $499.66.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

