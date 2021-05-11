Analysts Expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Post Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will announce $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.27. Waters posted earnings of $2.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $9.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $10.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.57 to $11.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. Waters’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.56.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $315.89. The stock had a trading volume of 315,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,252. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.31. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a twelve month low of $171.38 and a twelve month high of $320.39.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,787,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waters by 892.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after buying an additional 257,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Waters by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,408,183,000 after buying an additional 225,071 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Waters by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,700,000 after buying an additional 187,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Waters by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,786,000 after buying an additional 171,719 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

