Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 11th (AFRM, CSH.UN, D.UN, EIGR, EQH, GTES, J, NOKIA, TREX, TSE)

Posted by on May 11th, 2021


Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 11th:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target lowered by Truist Securities from $160.00 to $77.00.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $23.00 to $26.00.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $37.00 to $43.00.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $22.00 to $24.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $156.00 to $164.00.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €4.10 ($4.82) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $20.00 to $125.00.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $66.00 to $70.00.

TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$3.25. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $60.00 to $80.00.

