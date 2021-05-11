Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Franco-Nevada (FNV)

Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/7/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to $204.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $159.00 to $166.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $193.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

4/6/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $171.00 to $159.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Franco-Nevada was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $102.00.

3/12/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $174.00 to $171.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Franco-Nevada was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $102.00.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $148.32 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 106.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.98 and a 200-day moving average of $128.46.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 104,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

