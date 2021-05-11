Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ResMed (RMD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ResMed (NYSE: RMD) in the last few weeks:

5/11/2021 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/11/2021 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/30/2021 – ResMed was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/30/2021 – ResMed was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/22/2021 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $229.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $229.00 price target on the stock.

RMD stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.32. 17,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,692. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.07. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.16 and a 12-month high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total value of $291,675.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,361,018.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $503,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,121,293.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,832 shares of company stock worth $4,497,541 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

