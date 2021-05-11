Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Zillow Group (Z)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) in the last few weeks:

5/10/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Zillow Group is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Z traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.78. 222,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,548,716. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.38 and a 200-day moving average of $133.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 343,940 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $51,219,544.80. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 1,996 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $377,862.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,452.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 514,714 shares of company stock valued at $76,067,653 in the last ninety days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Zillow Group by 385.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 36,987.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

