Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Graco (GGG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Graco (NYSE: GGG) recently:

4/29/2021 – Graco had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Graco had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Graco had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Graco had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Graco is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GGG opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.89. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $79.37.

Get Graco Inc alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $1,070,068.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,968,045.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,929 shares of company stock worth $13,330,699. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,178,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,828,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graco by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,778,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Graco by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,668,000 after purchasing an additional 689,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Graco by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 527,502 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.