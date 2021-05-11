Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR):

5/11/2021 – Maxar Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/4/2021 – Maxar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Maxar Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/4/2021 – Maxar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $51.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Maxar Technologies was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Maxar Technologies was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

3/30/2021 – Maxar Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company's portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. "

3/25/2021 – Maxar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Maxar Technologies is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Maxar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Maxar Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of MAXR stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.58. 50,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,393. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $58.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,900 shares of company stock worth $204,900 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 76.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 20.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

