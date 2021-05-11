Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Power Co. of Canada (POW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE: POW) recently:
- 5/4/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00.
- 5/3/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$40.00.
- 4/30/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its “sector perform overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$38.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Power Co. of Canada was given a new C$38.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$35.00.
- 3/19/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/19/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$38.50.
- 3/18/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
TSE:POW traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$36.64. 285,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,122. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.96. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62. The company has a market cap of C$24.79 billion and a PE ratio of 11.90. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$18.79 and a 12-month high of C$37.16.
Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$17.95 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.7800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
