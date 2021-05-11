Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Power Co. of Canada (POW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE: POW) recently:

5/4/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

5/3/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$40.00.

4/30/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its “sector perform overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$38.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Power Co. of Canada was given a new C$38.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/21/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$35.00.

3/19/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$38.50.

3/18/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

TSE:POW traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$36.64. 285,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,122. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.96. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62. The company has a market cap of C$24.79 billion and a PE ratio of 11.90. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$18.79 and a 12-month high of C$37.16.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$17.95 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.7800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

