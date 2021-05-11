Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for The Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/11/2021 – The Kraft Heinz had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – The Kraft Heinz had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – The Kraft Heinz was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – The Kraft Heinz had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – The Kraft Heinz had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – The Kraft Heinz had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – The Kraft Heinz was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – The Kraft Heinz had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – The Kraft Heinz had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – The Kraft Heinz had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2021 – The Kraft Heinz had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

The Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.12. 370,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,245,888. The firm has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.79. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $44.26.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

