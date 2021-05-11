Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AltaGas (ALA)

AltaGas (TSE: ALA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/3/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$24.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$25.00 to C$27.00.

4/30/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Atlantic Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

4/30/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$27.00.

4/30/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$25.00 to C$27.00.

4/26/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$22.50 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – AltaGas had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

4/20/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Atlantic Securities from C$22.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

ALA traded down C$0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,407. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.72. The stock has a market cap of C$6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29. AltaGas Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$14.55 and a twelve month high of C$24.28.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.7799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.97%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

