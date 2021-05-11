Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Chubb (CB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Chubb (NYSE: CB):

5/5/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $184.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $184.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $178.00 to $187.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $159.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $178.00 to $187.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/12/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $159.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/31/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $178.00 to $187.00.

3/18/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $180.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $180.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CB traded down $6.07 on Tuesday, hitting $167.76. 3,457,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.75. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,360 shares of company stock worth $7,465,120 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

