Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for A. O. Smith (AOS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) recently:

5/10/2021 – A. O. Smith had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $78.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – A. O. Smith had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – A. O. Smith had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $78.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – A. O. Smith had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – A. O. Smith was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

3/30/2021 – A. O. Smith was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “A. O. Smith will likely benefit from its robust liquidity position and dedicated capital-deployment strategies. Its solid position in the replacement market, which accounts for 80-85% of the North America segment, is a long-term growth driver. Also, the company’s focus on investments in product developments, automation and production efficiency is likely to be beneficial. In the past 60 days, the company's earnings estimates have been increased for 2021 and 2022. However, in the past six months, the company's shares have underperformed the industry. Low demand for commercial water heaters in North America, stemming from the coronavirus outbreak, is concerning. Foreign exchange headwinds might also affect its performance. Further, high capital expenditure is likely to adversely impact the company’s short-term liquidity.”

Shares of AOS stock opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, insider Mark A. Petrarca sold 33,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $2,355,070.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,869.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,446 shares of company stock valued at $9,363,984 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

