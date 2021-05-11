Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ: XRAY):
- 5/7/2021 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $71.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $71.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
XRAY stock opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.79.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,457.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.
See Also: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.