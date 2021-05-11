Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Schroders (SHNWF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Schroders (OTCMKTS: SHNWF):

4/30/2021 – Schroders had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/30/2021 – Schroders had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/27/2021 – Schroders had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/26/2021 – Schroders is now covered by analysts at Societe Generale. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHNWF remained flat at $$50.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638. Schroders plc has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $51.80. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.39.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.