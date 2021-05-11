Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for S&P Global (SPGI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI):

5/6/2021 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $421.00 to $435.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $402.00 to $410.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – S&P Global is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – S&P Global is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $421.00 to $435.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $402.00 to $410.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – S&P Global is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – S&P Global is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $380.00 to $428.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $407.00 to $421.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $380.00 to $428.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $407.00 to $421.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $385.00 to $414.00.

4/1/2021 – S&P Global was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $402.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – S&P Global had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $407.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – S&P Global had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $407.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $10.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.67. 1,902,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,052. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.08 and a 12-month high of $397.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $373.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Get S&P Global Inc alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in S&P Global by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.