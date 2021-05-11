Analyzing Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) & TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) and TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tsakos Energy Navigation and TORM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tsakos Energy Navigation 0 1 2 0 2.67 TORM 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tsakos Energy Navigation presently has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.82%. Given Tsakos Energy Navigation’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tsakos Energy Navigation is more favorable than TORM.

Dividends

Tsakos Energy Navigation pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. TORM pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Tsakos Energy Navigation pays out -1,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Tsakos Energy Navigation has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TORM has a beta of -363.3, suggesting that its stock price is 36,430% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and TORM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsakos Energy Navigation 9.77% 9.73% 4.49% TORM 18.55% 14.72% 7.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of TORM shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and TORM’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsakos Energy Navigation $597.45 million 0.30 $15.13 million ($0.05) -197.80 TORM $693.00 million 1.07 $166.02 million N/A N/A

TORM has higher revenue and earnings than Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Summary

TORM beats Tsakos Energy Navigation on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

