Andrew Christiansen Sells 2,941 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $299,952.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $24,562.50.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $29,750.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $54,975.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.45, for a total transaction of $98,587.50.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total transaction of $155,490.00.

Cardlytics stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.91. 583,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,967. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.49 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.57.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

