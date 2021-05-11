Anglo American (LON:AAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,509.00

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,509 ($45.85) and last traded at GBX 3,408.50 ($44.53), with a volume of 2642166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,381.50 ($44.18).

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,770 ($36.19).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,043 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,627.76. The company has a market capitalization of £45.58 billion and a PE ratio of 28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is 0.63%.

In related news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 65,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,962 ($38.70), for a total transaction of £1,947,396.52 ($2,544,286.02). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, for a total transaction of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14). Insiders have purchased a total of 519 shares of company stock worth $1,421,903 over the last three months.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

