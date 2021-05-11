Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.75

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.56, with a volume of 210743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

