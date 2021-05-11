Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/10/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/7/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/7/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

5/6/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/4/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/15/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

4/6/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AB InBev’s shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Notably, fourth-quarter earnings missed estimates on year over year revenue decline and higher costs. It continued to witness soft margins trend driven by higher cost of sales, SG&A expense and other costs. Further, it expects EBITDA margin for 2021 to remain pressured due to adverse channel and packaging mix along with currency and commodity headwinds. However, the company has been witnessing improving volume trends, which has been aiding organic top line. Further, strength in the premiumization trend, coupled with its strong fundamental and continued resilience in the global beer category helped it to deliver better-than-expected revenues in the fourth quarter. Also, investment in B2B platforms, e-commerce channels and digital marketing have been boosting growth.”

NYSE:BUD opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.71. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $75.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.37, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $509,318,000 after buying an additional 306,982 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,597,000 after purchasing an additional 598,463 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $88,120,000 after purchasing an additional 26,129 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,500,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 367,980 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,726,000 after acquiring an additional 31,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.