Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Holdings Lowered by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC cut its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,745 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 13,270 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises approximately 3.1% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $13,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.67. 16,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,491. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average of $65.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $75.77. The firm has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.37, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

BUD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.