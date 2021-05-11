Annaly Capital Management (NLY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY):

5/1/2021 – Annaly Capital Management was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Annaly witnessed book value growth in first-quarter 2021, which was driven by spread tightening. Notably, the company’s investment strategy is driven by a prudent selection of assets and effective capital allocation in Agency and credit-focused assets, and this will likely enhance its returns in the upcoming period. Also, amid Fed’s purchase efforts and strong demand, the outlook for Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) remains attractive. The company will sell off its commercial real estate business and invest the capital in the residential mortgage finance sector. Yet, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Elevated prepayment speeds are affecting asset yields. Also, it operates in a highly competitive market to acquire targeted assets and this adversely impacts the pricing of securities.”

4/29/2021 – Annaly Capital Management was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/27/2021 – Annaly Capital Management had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

4/21/2021 – Annaly Capital Management was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/20/2021 – Annaly Capital Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Annaly announced an agreement with Slate Asset Management L.P. in March to sell its commercial real estate business in a transaction valued at $2.33 billion. This will reduce the company’s exposure to the commercial real estate sector, and aid to refocus capital in the residential mortgage finance market. Also, its investment strategy, which is driven by a prudent selection of assets and effective capital allocation in Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBSs) and credit-focused asset classes, will likely enhance its returns. However, its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Declining average yield on interest-earning assets is denting its interest income. Also, low mortgage rates are driving refinance demand and elevating the prepayment trends. This is persistently affecting asset and reinvestment yields for Annaly.”

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

