Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Anthem were worth $23,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Anthem by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 113,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Anthem by 338.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Anthem by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 218,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,265,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus increased their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.62.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $401.90 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The stock has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $371.01 and its 200-day moving average is $328.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.