Anyswap (ANY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.33 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for about $7.72 or 0.00013690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $143.97 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.33 or 0.00714857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00066765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.13 or 0.00250147 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $670.83 or 0.01188982 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00030962 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.90 or 0.00760176 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.