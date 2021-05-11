Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.27.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $258.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.68. AON has a 52 week low of $177.21 and a 52 week high of $260.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AON will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.25%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

