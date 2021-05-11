Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.13% of Apartment Income REIT worth $8,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $2,837,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $2,064,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $1,033,000.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

Shares of AIRC opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $46.98.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.