API3 (API3) Price Hits $7.06 on Top Exchanges

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One API3 coin can now be bought for approximately $7.06 or 0.00012531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, API3 has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a total market cap of $97.81 million and approximately $22.35 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00085469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00019076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00060763 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00064551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00107899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.07 or 0.00809131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.50 or 0.09430478 BTC.

About API3

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . The official website for API3 is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

