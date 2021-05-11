Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.04% of Apogee Enterprises worth $32,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,358,000 after acquiring an additional 251,625 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,015,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 76,986 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $42.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

In other news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $42,267.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

