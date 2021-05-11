Apollon (XAP) Price Down 65.4% Over Last Week

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Apollon coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Apollon has a market cap of $8,418.41 and $2.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apollon has traded 65.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Apollon Profile

Apollon (CRYPTO:XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one. The Reddit community for Apollon is https://reddit.com/r/Apollon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Apollon features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Additionally, there is a XAP wallet compatible for Windows, Mac, and Linux available for download on the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Apollon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars.

