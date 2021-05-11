AppCoins (APPC) Market Cap Tops $51.55 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. AppCoins has a total market cap of $51.55 million and approximately $853,808.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AppCoins has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00085119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00059984 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00064738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00107376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.39 or 0.00785706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,247.75 or 0.09257389 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,321,974 coins and its circulating supply is 245,321,973 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

