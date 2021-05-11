Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,208 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.13% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 320,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 50,304 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at about $2,768,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.4% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 12.6% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,915 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $200,327.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,406 shares in the company, valued at $16,322,817.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,508 shares of company stock worth $568,087. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

