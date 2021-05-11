Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,607 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.7% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $126.85 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.