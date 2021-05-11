Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Cut by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,037,785 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 21,208 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 10.4% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Apple were worth $126,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 165,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 140,232 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 102,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 84,935 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $126.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $145.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

