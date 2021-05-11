APYSwap Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.33 Million (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. APYSwap has a market cap of $17.42 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for $2.30 or 0.00004026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.33 or 0.00631130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00068216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.52 or 0.00252423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $680.99 or 0.01189463 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00031377 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.89 or 0.00766605 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,556,080 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

