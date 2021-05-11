ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.46.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other ArcBest news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ArcBest by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $88.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

