ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 106.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 257,253 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.97% of ArcBest worth $35,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in ArcBest by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ArcBest by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.46.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $88.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.30.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

