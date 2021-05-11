Arcblock Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $22.30 million and $11.97 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00085148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00061813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $504.84 or 0.00878784 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00063868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00108880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001926 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

