ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €27.50 ($32.35).

MT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

