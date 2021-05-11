ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €27.50 ($32.35).

MT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

