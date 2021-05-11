Arconic (ARNC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Arconic (NYSE: ARNC):

5/10/2021 – Arconic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arconic Corporation is a provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as architectural products to transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets. Arconic Corporation is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

5/6/2021 – Arconic had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Arconic is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Arconic is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $36.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,156. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.54. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Arconic news, VP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $68,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,816.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $229,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arconic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Arconic by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 36,346 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Arconic by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 630,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 120,067 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

