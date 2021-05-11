Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.10 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.63 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.20.

NYSE:ARNC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,544. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. Arconic has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $36.98.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arconic news, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $229,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $98,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,737.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446 over the last quarter.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

