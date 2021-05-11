Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.49

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 22216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. The firm had revenue of $607.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.79 million. Analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCO. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 18.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 9.9% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 52,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 19.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

