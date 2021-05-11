Arion Price Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Arion has a total market cap of $93,954.29 and $55.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arion has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.93 or 0.00703402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00067251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.45 or 0.00243033 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $665.45 or 0.01185229 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00029618 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.79 or 0.00735223 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,932,310 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

