Arionum (ARO) Price Reaches $0.0006

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 57.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Arionum has a total market cap of $91,237.65 and approximately $63.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arionum has traded 34% lower against the US dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,251.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,181.33 or 0.07303443 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,595.57 or 0.02786944 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.58 or 0.00673491 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.60 or 0.00191438 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.03 or 0.00798276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.92 or 0.00693287 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.63 or 0.00540831 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006640 BTC.

Arionum Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

