ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resource Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 413.9% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 42,590 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.18. 944,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,482,707. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $159.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.27.

