Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,542 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter worth $220,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 221.9% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 189,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 130,779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 329,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 31,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 550,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 188,175 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

