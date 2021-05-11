Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.980-1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AHH traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,762. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.