Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.980-1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of AHH traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,762. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.76.
Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.
About Armada Hoffler Properties
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
