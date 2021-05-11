Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.96

Shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $3.04. Armanino Foods of Distinction shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 7,959 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $97.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.43.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

